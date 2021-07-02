Upper Deck Signs 126,000 SF Industrial Lease at Alexander Commerce Park in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — The Upper Deck Co., a Carlsbad, Calif.-based worldwide sports and entertainment company, has signed a lease to occupy a full building totaling 126,000 square feet at Alexander Commerce Park in Durham. Upper Deck will be Alexander Commerce Park’s first tenant.

Upper Deck’s lease will serve as the company’s East Coast office. Colton Clifton with BPG Management represented the tenant in the lease transaction. Austin Nagy, Ann-Stewart Patterson and Bryan Everett of CBRE represented the landlord, Trinity Capital.

Alexander Commerce Park is a Class A industrial park featuring three buildings totaling 441,000 square feet. The property will be located on TW Alexander Drive in Durham’s Research Triangle Park. The remaining two buildings are 189,280 square feet and 126,000 square feet. Construction is underway with a completion date in the first half of 2022.

Designed by DMA Architects, the buildings will feature 32-foot clear heights, ESFR fire protection and three primary entrances along each façade to allow for easy subdivision for multiple tenants.

In addition to Alexander Commerce Park, Trinity Capital is currently developing 147 Exchange in Durham and wrapping up development at Eastgate 540, a six-building, 980,000-square-foot industrial park in Raleigh’s East Wake submarket.