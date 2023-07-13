UPS Inks Lease for 34,700 SF Industrial Service Facility in Addison, Illinois

ADDISON, ILL. — UPS has inked a lease for a 34,700-square-foot industrial service facility located at 1404 W. Fullerton Ave. in Addison. The owner, Clear Height Properties, purchased the vacant property in September 2022 and executed a series of capital improvements, including a new roof, mechanical systems, drive-in doors, exterior painting and parking lot replacement. Dominic Carbonari of JLL negotiated the lease. Mary Kay McCreery of Strategic Leasing Law Group served as the attorney on behalf of Clear Height.