Thursday, July 13, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Clear Height Properties owns the property at 1404 W. Fullerton Ave.
IllinoisIndustrialLeasing ActivityMidwest

UPS Inks Lease for 34,700 SF Industrial Service Facility in Addison, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

ADDISON, ILL. — UPS has inked a lease for a 34,700-square-foot industrial service facility located at 1404 W. Fullerton Ave. in Addison. The owner, Clear Height Properties, purchased the vacant property in September 2022 and executed a series of capital improvements, including a new roof, mechanical systems, drive-in doors, exterior painting and parking lot replacement. Dominic Carbonari of JLL negotiated the lease. Mary Kay McCreery of Strategic Leasing Law Group served as the attorney on behalf of Clear Height.  

You may also like

Berkadia Brokers $43.5M Sale of Statesman Apartments in...

Adidas Signs 599,000 SF Industrial Lease Renewal in...

Sterling Bay Tops Out Construction of 350-Unit Luxury...

McCarthy Breaks Ground on $33M Kearney Cancer Center...

Ryder Integrated Logistics Signs 234,478 SF Industrial Lease...

Versal Arranges Sale of 100-Unit Self-Storage Facility in...

Method Architecture to Open 8,612 SF Office at...

Thorofare Capital Provides $26.6M Loan for Refinancing of...

Coldwell Banker Brokers Sale of 68,750 SF Industrial...