UPS Supply Chain Solutions Opens $79M Logistics Facility in Shepherdsville, Kentucky

SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY. — UPS Supply Chain Solutions, the logistics and freight forwarding arm of Atlanta-based parcel services giant UPS, has opened a new $79 million warehouse and distribution center in Shepherdsville, a southern suburb of Louisville in Bullitt County. The facility, dubbed Velocity, is situated about 15 south of the UPS Worldport, the company’s central airline hub that can process 4 million packages and 300 flights daily. The new facility is also located 16 miles south of Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport via I-65.

The size and address of the new UPS logistics facility was not disclosed, but Kate Gutmann, president of UPS International, Healthcare and Supply Chain Solutions, says the automated facility can process 350,000 units daily.

UPS has invested millions in its logistics operations in the Louisville market over the years. In October 2022, UPS announced a $330 million investment across two new logistics facilities in the Louisville metro area that created 435 new jobs. Last November, the company broke ground on two new UPS Healthcare facilities and a new aircraft hangar for UPS Airlines.