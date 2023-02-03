REBusinessOnline

UPS Supply Chain Solutions Signs 175,562 SF Industrial Lease in Schertz, Texas

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Texas

SCHERTZ, TEXAS — UPS Supply Chain Solutions has signed a 175,562-square-foot lease at Enterprise Industrial Park in Schertz, a northeastern suburb of San Antonio. John Colglazier, Carlos Marquez and Kyle Kennan of Partners represented the landlord, institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak, in the lease negotiations. Dallas-based brokerage firm ESRP represented the tenant, which will occupy the entirety of Building VII.





