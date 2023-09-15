Friday, September 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIllinoisIndustrialMidwest

Upside Foods to Build 187,000 SF Cultivated Meat Production Plant in Glenview, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

GLENVIEW, ILL. — California-based Upside Foods, which produces lab-grown meat from animal cells, has unveiled plans to build its first commercial factory in Glenview, a northern suburb of Chicago. Called Rubicon, the facility will total 187,000 square feet. The factory will start by producing ground cultivated chicken products, with plans to expand to other species and formats in the future. Upside Foods will be the first tenant at the industrial park that is currently under construction at the site of the former Allstate corporate campus, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Upside Foods says it is investing $140 million in the Midwest region and creating more than 75 new jobs.

You may also like

L&L, Oak Row Top Out 12-Story Office Tower...

Glenstar Secures $38.2M Construction Financing for Phase I...

BBX, PCCP to Develop 672,533 SF Logistics Campus...

Halstatt, Tectonic to Construct 614,220 SF Industrial Development...

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 444-Unit Apartment Community...

Mapletree Begins Renovation of 215,394 SF Office Building...

Rosewood Property Begins Leasing 326-Unit Ludlow Apartments in...

Newmark Negotiates 44,680 SF Industrial Lease Extension in...

Biddle Real Estate, PCD Provide Updates on 70-Acre...