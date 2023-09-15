Upside Foods to Build 187,000 SF Cultivated Meat Production Plant in Glenview, Illinois

GLENVIEW, ILL. — California-based Upside Foods, which produces lab-grown meat from animal cells, has unveiled plans to build its first commercial factory in Glenview, a northern suburb of Chicago. Called Rubicon, the facility will total 187,000 square feet. The factory will start by producing ground cultivated chicken products, with plans to expand to other species and formats in the future. Upside Foods will be the first tenant at the industrial park that is currently under construction at the site of the former Allstate corporate campus, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Upside Foods says it is investing $140 million in the Midwest region and creating more than 75 new jobs.