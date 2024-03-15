UpSlide Signs 9,536 SF Office Lease at 10 Grand Central in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — UpSlide, a provider of automated document solutions, has signed a 10-year, 9,536-square-foot office lease at 10 Grand Central in Midtown Manhattan. UpSlide will lease space on the sixth floor of the building, which was originally constructed in the 1930s and recently underwent a $45 million capital improvement program. Lexie Perticone of Cushman & Wakefield represented UpSlide in the lease negotiations. Mitchell Konsker, Kyle Young, Carlee Palmer, Simon Landmann and Thomas Schwartz of JLL represented the landlord, Marx Realty.