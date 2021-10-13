Upstart Signs 240,000 SF Office Sublease in Columbus, Ohio

COLUMBUS, OHIO — Artificial intelligence lending platform Upstart has signed a sublease for 240,000 square feet of Class A office space at 3075 Loyalty Circle in the Easton neighborhood of Columbus. The lease is in addition to a recent 54,000-square-foot expansion by Upstart at 711 N. High St. in the Short North neighborhood of Columbus. Through its expansion, Upstart plans to create an additional 500 jobs. The new spaces feature a combination of open offices, breakout rooms and collaboration areas. Upstart’s Short North office opened in early September and its Easton office is slated for completion in January. Clayton Davis and Jeff Carey of JLL represented Upstart.