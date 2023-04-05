Uptown Alley to Open 64,000 SF Entertainment Venue in Williamsburg, Virginia

WILLIAMSBURG, VA. — Uptown Alley, an entertainment concept with four existing locations in the Mid-Atlantic, has purchased the former Yankee Candle building in Williamsburg. The multi-level, mixed-use building is located on a six-acre site at 2200 Richmond Road. Dawn Griggs and Rob Wright of Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer represented the seller, Fulton Bank, in the $4 million sale. Uptown Alley plans to open its fifth entertainment venue at the Williamsburg property, which will feature upscale bowling, duckpin bowling, an arcade and a chef-driven restaurant. The company plans to open the new venue before the end of the year.