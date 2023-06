BROCKTON, MASS. — Urban Air Adventure Park, an entertainment concept centered on trampolines, has signed a 52,900-square-foot retail lease in the southern Boston suburb of Brockton. The freestanding building sits on four acres across the street from Westgate Mall. Rob Robledo and John Ferris of CBRE represented the landlord, locally based investment firm The Bulfinch Cos., in the lease negotiations. The opening is slated for spring 2024.