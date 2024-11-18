Monday, November 18, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Leasing ActivityNew YorkNortheastOffice

Urban Atelier Group Signs 25,270 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Urban Atelier Group has signed a 25,270-square-foot office lease at 41 Madison Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The New York-based construction management firm will relocate from an 18,000-square-foot space at 85 Fifth Avenue in the second quarter of 2025 to the entire 12th and 13th floors of the 42-story, 560,000-square-foot building. The lease term is 15 years. Ross Eisenberg of RDE Advisors represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Steinman represented the landlord, Rudin, on an internal basis.

You may also like

Allstate Signs 53,043 SF Office Lease at Cypress...

Lucid Private Offices Opens 35,234 SF Coworking Space...

JLL Brokers Sale of Three Philadelphia Self Storage...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.7M Sale of Industrial...

DarwinPW Realty/CORFAC International Brokers Sale of 9,600 SF...

Staged To Sell Home to Open 23,856 SF...

CBRE Secures 14,071 SF Office Lease Expansion in...

Hilco Arranges $27M Bankruptcy Sale of Houston Office...

Wintrust Commercial Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease Renewal...