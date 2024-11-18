Urban Atelier Group Signs 25,270 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Urban Atelier Group has signed a 25,270-square-foot office lease at 41 Madison Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The New York-based construction management firm will relocate from an 18,000-square-foot space at 85 Fifth Avenue in the second quarter of 2025 to the entire 12th and 13th floors of the 42-story, 560,000-square-foot building. The lease term is 15 years. Ross Eisenberg of RDE Advisors represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Robert Steinman represented the landlord, Rudin, on an internal basis.