Urban Atlantic Opens 282-Unit Apartment Community in Metro D.C.

Posted on by in Development, Maryland, Multifamily, Southeast

Stella offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom and penthouse units ranging in size from about 500 square feet to more than 1,200 square feet.

HYATTSVILLE, MD. — Urban Atlantic has opened Stella, a 282-unit apartment community located at 3950 Garden City Drive in Hyattsville, about 11.2 miles from Washington, D.C. The property’s monthly rent ranges from $1,865 to $4,004, according to Apartments.com.

Stella offers studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom and penthouse units ranging in size from about 500 square feet to more than 1,200 square feet. Unit features include oversized windows, wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, keyless entry and contemporary cabinetry. Select units also feature large balconies and terraces.

Community amenities include a 2,000-square-foot fitness center, dedicated exercise studio for yoga and other classes, front desk concierge and an onsite pet grooming station.

Located in Prince George’s County, Stella was developed near New Carrollton, a transit-focused community where the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and Kaiser Permanente have committed to new office space. In 2019, Urban Atlantic delivered the first phase of the New Carrollton office complex, which was a 176,000-square-foot administrative building for anchor tenant Kaiser Permanente. Stella is located right on the Metro line at New Carrollton Station.