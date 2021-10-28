REBusinessOnline

Urban Catalyst Plans 497-Unit Apollo Apartments in San Jose

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Western

The-Apollo-San-Jose-CA

Located at 32 Stockton Ave., The Apollo will feature 497 apartments, two rooftop lounges, a swimming pool and spa and co-working space. (Rendering by Aedis Architects)

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Urban Catalyst has submitted its formal application with San Jose city planning officials for The Apollo, an 18-story apartment community at 32 Stockton Ave. in San Jose. Thang Do, CEO of Aedis Architects, is development partner on the project.

The Apollo will feature 497 apartments, a spa, infinity pool with a transparent base above the main entrance, co-working space and two rooftop lounges. Additionally, the community is located near the Diridon train station and retail opportunities.

“The Apollo is another step to address the housing crisis in Silicon Valley,” says Erik Hayden, CEO and managing partner of Urban Catalyst. “When we build high-density residential units in a transit-oriented location, we are building to meet the needs of today and tomorrow.”

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews