Urban Catalyst Plans 497-Unit Apollo Apartments in San Jose

Located at 32 Stockton Ave., The Apollo will feature 497 apartments, two rooftop lounges, a swimming pool and spa and co-working space. (Rendering by Aedis Architects)

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Urban Catalyst has submitted its formal application with San Jose city planning officials for The Apollo, an 18-story apartment community at 32 Stockton Ave. in San Jose. Thang Do, CEO of Aedis Architects, is development partner on the project.

The Apollo will feature 497 apartments, a spa, infinity pool with a transparent base above the main entrance, co-working space and two rooftop lounges. Additionally, the community is located near the Diridon train station and retail opportunities.

“The Apollo is another step to address the housing crisis in Silicon Valley,” says Erik Hayden, CEO and managing partner of Urban Catalyst. “When we build high-density residential units in a transit-oriented location, we are building to meet the needs of today and tomorrow.”