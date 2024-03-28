Thursday, March 28, 2024
Located in downtown San Jose, Calif., Icon/Echo will feature a 21-story office building with street-level retail space and a 27-story multifamily residential tower.
Urban Catalyst Receives $10.5M in Financing for Icon/Echo Mixed-Use Redevelopment Project in San Jose

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CAILF. — Gantry has secured $10.5 million in financing for pre-construction costs for Icon/Echo, a mixed-use redevelopment project in downtown San Jose. The borrower, Urban Catalyst, plans to construct two towers on the 2.1-acre land site following demolition of existing buildings and a parking lot.

Current plans include a 21-story office building with street-level retail and a 27-story multifamily residential tower. The towers will be connected by a shared podium on floors one through four. Additionally, the project will offer a below-grade level of parking and 1,000 parking spaces. Construction at the site is slated to begin the next 12 to 24 months.

Jeff Wilcox and Robert Slatt of Gantry arranged the short-term bridge loan with interest-only terms through a private real estate investment company.

