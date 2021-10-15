Urban Catalyst Receives Approval for 850-Bed Student Housing Community Near San Jose State University

The Mark will offer 850 beds of student housing one block from the San Jose State University campus in Northern California.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Urban Catalyst has received approval for development of The Mark, a 850-bed student housing community located one block from the San Jose State University (SJSU) campus in Northern California. Groundbreaking is expected before the end of this year with completion scheduled for fall 2024. The property will offer 200 units alongside shared amenities including open-air decks, common areas designed to promote student success and views of the SJSU campus.

“Our goal is to offer students a robust off-campus experience that complements their educational experience,” says Erik Hayden, founder of Urban Catalyst. “The Mark will help address the long-term problem of an off-campus housing shortage around SJSU.”

The project was designed by the student housing division of BDE Architecture in coordination with Gould Evans interior design and will be managed by Asset Living upon completion. The Mark is one of six projects funded through Urban Catalyst’s Fund I, which closed in December with $131 million in investments.