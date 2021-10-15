REBusinessOnline

Urban Catalyst Receives Approval for 850-Bed Student Housing Community Near San Jose State University

Posted on by in California, Development, Multifamily, Student Housing, Western

The-Mark-San-Jose-CA

The Mark will offer 850 beds of student housing one block from the San Jose State University campus in Northern California.

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Urban Catalyst has received approval for development of The Mark, a 850-bed student housing community located one block from the San Jose State University (SJSU) campus in Northern California. Groundbreaking is expected before the end of this year with completion scheduled for fall 2024. The property will offer 200 units alongside shared amenities including open-air decks, common areas designed to promote student success and views of the SJSU campus.

“Our goal is to offer students a robust off-campus experience that complements their educational experience,” says Erik Hayden, founder of Urban Catalyst. “The Mark will help address the long-term problem of an off-campus housing shortage around SJSU.”

The project was designed by the student housing division of BDE Architecture in coordination with Gould Evans interior design and will be managed by Asset Living upon completion. The Mark is one of six projects funded through Urban Catalyst’s Fund I, which closed in December with $131 million in investments.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews