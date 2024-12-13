Friday, December 13, 2024
The tower will be located at 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami's Little River neighborhood.
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseMultifamilyRetailSoutheast

Urban Design Review Board Approves 12-Story Mixed-Use Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — The City of Miami’s Urban Design Review Board (UDRB) has approved the design of a new 12-story mixed-use tower in the city’s Little River neighborhood. The project team includes locally based developer B Developments and Stantec, which is serving as architect, MEP engineer and structural engineer for the development.

The tower will be located on a 3.5-acre site at 79th Street and Biscayne Boulevard and feature 355 apartments, 589 parking spots and 35,500 square feet of retail space on the ground level. Set to break ground next year, the property will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a beach entry pool, fitness center, outdoor dining terrace and a shaded pet area.

