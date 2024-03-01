Urban Edge Properties Buys 87,318 SF Shopping Center in Watchtung, New Jersey

WATCHTUNG, N.J. — Urban Edge Properties has purchased Heritage Square, an 87,318-square-foot shopping center located in the Northern New Jersey community of Watchtung. The center was built in 2019 and is home to tenants such as HomeSense, Sierra Trading Post, CityMD, Starbucks, Chick-fil-A, Ulta Beauty, Miller’s Ale House and David’s Bridal. The tenant roster has a weighted average remaining lease term of about eight years and no rollover until 2029. Jose Cruz, J.B. Bruno, Kevin O’Hearn and Austin Pierce of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured Urban Edge as the buyer.