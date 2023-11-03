Friday, November 3, 2023
Urban Edge Properties Sells Northern New Jersey Light Industrial Portoflio for $217.5M

by Taylor Williams

EAST HANOVER, N.J. — Urban Edge Properties (NYSE: UE) has sold a portfolio of seven light industrial buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet in the Northern New Jersey community of East Hanover. The portfolio was fully leased to a roster of 13 tenants at the time of sale, and the buildings feature an average clear height of 21 feet. Jose Cruz, Marc Duval, Jordan Avanzato, Nick Stefans, Jason Lundy and Austin Pierce of JLL represented Urban Edge Properties in the transaction. The buyer was a partnership between an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley and New Jersey-based owner-operator Saxum Real Estate.

