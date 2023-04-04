Urban Innovations Begins Renovation of Historic Karl Vogt Building in Tinley Park, Illinois

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Urban Innovations has begun a renovation of the historic Karl Vogt Building at 6811 Hickory St. in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. The property will become the Vogt House by Banging Gavel Brews, a craft brewery.Completion is slated for June. The Vogt Building is the only building in Tinley Park listed on the National Register of Historic Places. While the structure was thought to have been built by Carl Vogt, it was actually constructed around 1865 by John Lewis or his brother Allen Cleveland Lewis, creator of the Lewis Institute, the first junior college in the United States.

The project entails an interior and exterior renovation of the four-story, 7,835-square-foot building. The brewery will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, new landscaping, new infrastructure and two kitchens. To comply with the National Park Service’s landmark criteria, new front and rear porches will match historical layout and details. The original interior corridor and stairs, front and back doors, cornices and ornamental brackets will be refurbished. The architects, Katherine Pohl and Joakim Backstrom of Altus Works, have been working closely with the National Park Service and the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office.