Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Craft brewery Banging Gavel Brews will open at the property, which is the only building in Tinley Park that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestRestaurantRetail

Urban Innovations Begins Renovation of Historic Karl Vogt Building in Tinley Park, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Urban Innovations has begun a renovation of the historic Karl Vogt Building at 6811 Hickory St. in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park. The property will become the Vogt House by Banging Gavel Brews, a craft brewery.Completion is slated for June. The Vogt Building is the only building in Tinley Park listed on the National Register of Historic Places. While the structure was thought to have been built by Carl Vogt, it was actually constructed around 1865 by John Lewis or his brother Allen Cleveland Lewis, creator of the Lewis Institute, the first junior college in the United States.

The project entails an interior and exterior renovation of the four-story, 7,835-square-foot building. The brewery will feature both indoor and outdoor seating, new landscaping, new infrastructure and two kitchens. To comply with the National Park Service’s landmark criteria, new front and rear porches will match historical layout and details. The original interior corridor and stairs, front and back doors, cornices and ornamental brackets will be refurbished. The architects, Katherine Pohl and Joakim Backstrom of Altus Works, have been working closely with the National Park Service and the Illinois State Historic Preservation Office.

You may also like

Kearny Real Estate Begins Construction of $90M Industrial...

CBRE Arranges $25M Sale of Foothill Village Plaza...

Gotham, Brandywine Near Completion of 326-Unit Multifamily Project...

Harkins Theatres Plans 32,000 SF Entertainment Center in...

Cypress West Partners Breaks Ground on 22,000 SF...

Luxury Living Begins Pre-Leasing 11-Story Cadence Apartments in...

Keystone Breaks Ground on $6M Flex Industrial Building...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $2.4M Sale of Apartment...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $22M Sale of Retail...