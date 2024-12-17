CHICAGO — Urban Innovations has completed a 15,000-square-foot office build-out for Metropolitan Peace Initiatives at 2100 S. Morgan St. in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. The new space houses private and open offices, training rooms, meditation rooms and a kitchen for the Metropolitan Peace Academy, which provides counseling, training and mediation to help prevent street violence in the city. The office also includes a podcast room and 2,000-square-foot gym. Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, a division of Metropolitan Family Services, moved from a previous location. Owned by Pilsen Metropolis LLC, the building was constructed in 1940 and renovated in 2019. Wright & Co. designed the space for the tenant, with MAI Architects working as the building architect. Baum Realty represented ownership, and CBRE represented the tenant in the lease.
Urban Innovations Completes 15,000 SF Office Build-out for Metropolitan Peace Initiatives in Chicago
