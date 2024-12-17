Urban Innovations Completes 15,000 SF Office Build-out for Metropolitan Peace Initiatives in Chicago

CHICAGO — Urban Innovations has completed a 15,000-square-foot office build-out for Metropolitan Peace Initiatives at 2100 S. Morgan St. in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood. The new space houses private and open offices, training rooms, meditation rooms and a kitchen for the Metropolitan Peace Academy, which provides counseling, training and mediation to help prevent street violence in the city. The office also includes a podcast room and 2,000-square-foot gym. Metropolitan Peace Initiatives, a division of Metropolitan Family Services, moved from a previous location. Owned by Pilsen Metropolis LLC, the building was constructed in 1940 and renovated in 2019. Wright & Co. designed the space for the tenant, with MAI Architects working as the building architect. Baum Realty represented ownership, and CBRE represented the tenant in the lease.