Banging Gavel Brews now operates a brewery, taproom and restaurant at the historic Karl Vogt Building in Tinley Park.
Urban Innovations Completes Renovation of Banging Gavel Taproom at Historic Building in Suburban Chicago

by Kristin Harlow

TINLEY PARK, ILL. — Urban Innovations has completed the renovation and expansion of the historic Karl Vogt Building at 6811 Hickory St. in downtown Tinley Park. The four-story, 7,835-square-foot former apartment building, constructed in 1872, is now home to The Vogt House by Banging Gavel Brews. The building was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988 and is the only designated landmark in Tinley Park. The project entailed an interior and exterior renovation, including a complete gut and structural re-enforcement throughout each floor and lowering the basement slab to make room for the brewery.

The Vogt Building was constructed by merchant and German immigrant Karl Vogt and is the oldest building in Tinley Park. Urban Innovations worked to comply with the National Park Service’s landmark criteria. The completed project features the production brewery, taproom and restaurant. Altus Works was the project architect.

