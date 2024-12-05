Urban Innovations Completes Renovation of Consumers Credit Union Headquarters in Lake Forest, Illinois

LAKE FOREST, ILL. — Urban Innovations has completed the renovation and expansion of the Consumers Credit Union headquarters building at 300 N. Field Drive in the Chicago suburb of Lake Forest. Urban Innovations led the 140,000-square-foot renovation of an existing three-story building, which the tenant purchased in 2022 to move its headquarters from Gurnee. The project for the company’s 500 employees entailed a new interconnecting grand staircase from the first floor to the basement. Amenities include a Starbucks with lounge, fitness center, large training room and cafeteria. Other project features include an upgraded lobby and reception desk, new executive offices, a 40-person boardroom, new conference and phone rooms, six coffee bars and pantries, and a refresh of existing finishes and lighting. Partners by Design was the architect.