Urban Innovations Completes Retail Build-Out for Baggu in Chicago’s Bucktown

CHICAGO — Urban Innovations has completed a retail build-out for Baggu at 1639 N. Damen Ave. in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood. Urban Innovations gutted the 1,960-square-foot space and installed a new storage room, restroom and back-of-house office space for staff. The main store has new millwork shelving, a custom-built checkout desk, penny tile flooring, track lighting and merchandise paneling to display bags and other items for sale. The project team also completed new exterior signage. Haddock Studio designed the space for the tenant, and Jenel Real Estate owns the building. Baggu gained popularity on the internet for its unique reusable bags.