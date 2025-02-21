Friday, February 21, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 1,960-square-foot store is located at 1639 N. Damen Ave. (Image courtesy of Urban Innovations)
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestRetail

Urban Innovations Completes Retail Build-Out for Baggu in Chicago’s Bucktown

by Kristin Harlow

CHICAGO — Urban Innovations has completed a retail build-out for Baggu at 1639 N. Damen Ave. in Chicago’s Bucktown neighborhood. Urban Innovations gutted the 1,960-square-foot space and installed a new storage room, restroom and back-of-house office space for staff. The main store has new millwork shelving, a custom-built checkout desk, penny tile flooring, track lighting and merchandise paneling to display bags and other items for sale. The project team also completed new exterior signage. Haddock Studio designed the space for the tenant, and Jenel Real Estate owns the building. Baggu gained popularity on the internet for its unique reusable bags.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $5.4M Sale of Three...

Entre Commercial Realty Brokers Sale of 17,200 SF...

Dominion Arranges Sale of Medical Office Condo in...

Five New Tenants to Open at Mixed-Use Development...

Leon Multifamily Completes 360-Unit Apartment Development in Hickory...

Weitzman Negotiates 9,122 SF Restaurant Lease in Arlington

HPM Tops Out 412-Bed Residence Hall at Mississippi...

Crescent Communities Opens 277-Unit Novel Independence Park Apartments...

Up Campus Student Living to Break Ground on...