Urban Innovations Negotiates Seven Leases at Office Buildings in Chicago’s River North

CHICAGO — Urban Innovations has negotiated seven office leases at its buildings in Chicago’s River North neighborhood.

Altec Solutions Inc., a recruiter for manufacturing and engineering careers, signed a lease for 3,484 square feet at 325 W. Huron St. Michael Graham of CBRE represented the tenant.

Aptus Architecture renewed a 2,394-square-foot lease at 325 W. Huron St. Jason Schulz of The J. Rich Co. represented the architecture firm.

Blue Chip Marketing Worldwide signed a lease renewal for 6,784 square feet in 720 N. Franklin St. Chris Cummins of JLL represented the tenant.

Challenger Logistics International Inc., a logistics and supply chain management firm, inked a 2,895-square-foot lease at 444 N. Wells St. Isabelle Montagne and Brian Means of JLL represented the tenant.

Consulting firm Communication Research Associates Inc. leased a 1,500-square-foot space at 325 W. Huron St. Jaquis Covington of JLL represented the firm.

Arts organization Ingenuity Incorporated Chicago renewed its lease at 440 N. Wells St. Michael Schneider of X10 Commercial represented the organization.

NuHaus Corp. signed a 1,479-square-foot lease for a millwork showroom at 445 N. Wells St. Stephen Di Padua of Berkshire Hathaway represented the tenant.

Aaron Zaretsky and Candice Marek represented ownership on an internal basis in all of the leases.