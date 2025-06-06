Urban Logistics Realty Breaks Ground on 542,851 SF Spec Project in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Dallas-based Urban Logistics Realty has broken ground on The Brickyard, a 542,851-square-foot speculative project in northwest Houston. The Brickyard will be a three-building development at 5020 Acorn St. whose structures will have a mix of configurations, as well as ample car and trailer parking. Urban Logistics Realty is developing the project in partnership with Principal Asset Management. Other project partners include Powers Brown (architect), Harvey Builders (general contractor), Kimley-Horn (civil engineer), Pinnacle (structural engineer), First United Bank & Trust (construction lender) and Stream Realty Partners (leasing agent). Completion is slated for mid-2026.