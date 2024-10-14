Urban Logistics Realty, Crow Holdings Sell 238,200 SF Industrial Park in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Dallas-based Urban Logistics Realty and a fund backed by Crow Holdings has sold Urban District 290, a 238,200-square-foot industrial park in Houston. Located near the corner of State Highway 290 and Bingle Road on the city’s northwest side, the property consists of a 64,800-square-foot building and a 173,400-square-foot building with clear heights of 32 feet, speculative office space and ESFR sprinkler systems. Construction began in September 2022. Nathan Wynne and Jason Dillee with CBRE brokered the sale. The buyer was not disclosed.