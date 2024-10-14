Monday, October 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Urban-District-290-Houston
The buyer of Urban District 290 in Houston was a local distributor that opted to remain anonymous.
AcquisitionsIndustrialTexas

Urban Logistics Realty, Crow Holdings Sell 238,200 SF Industrial Park in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Dallas-based Urban Logistics Realty and a fund backed by Crow Holdings has sold Urban District 290, a 238,200-square-foot industrial park in Houston. Located near the corner of State Highway 290 and Bingle Road on the city’s northwest side, the property consists of a 64,800-square-foot building and a 173,400-square-foot building with clear heights of 32 feet, speculative office space and ESFR sprinkler systems. Construction began in September 2022. Nathan Wynne and Jason Dillee with CBRE brokered the sale. The buyer was not disclosed.

You may also like

Reports: 7-Eleven to Close More Than 400 North...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of Two Central...

Silvestri Investments Buys 38,000 SF Retail Building Leased...

Colliers Brokers Sale of 16,141 SF Industrial Flex...

Shoreham Capital Purchases Infinity Apartment Homes in Arlington,...

Dermody Properties Acquires 61,000 SF Logistics Facility Near...

GREA Brokers $36.7M Sale of Aqua Sandy Springs...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $10.8M Sale of Retail...

Montana Property Group Buys 84,933 SF Shopping Center...