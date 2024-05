DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Urban Logistics Realty has sold Urban District 35, a four-building, 440,663-square-foot industrial property located in the North Texas city of Denton. The buyer was High Street Logistics Properties. The 31-acre site fronts I-35, and building features include 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays and ample car and trailer parking. Construction began in early 2022. Urban District 35 was 67 percent leased at the time of sale.