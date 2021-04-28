REBusinessOnline

Urban Logistics Realty to Develop 367,000 SF Industrial Project in Metro Dallas

Urban District 183 in Euless is slated for a second-quarter 2022 completion.

EULESS, TEXAS — Locally based developer Urban Logistics Realty will build Urban District 183, a three-building, 367,000-square-foot industrial project that will be located in the metroplex city of Euless. The project will be situated on the 22-acre site of the former Cooper’s Driving Range at the corner of Pipeline Road and Industrial Boulevard. Stream Realty Partners has been tapped to lease the development, which will consist of a 100,000-square-foot rear-load building, a 191,000-square-foot front-load building and a 75,000-square-foot side-load building. Construction is scheduled to begin in May and to wrap up in the second quarter of next year.

