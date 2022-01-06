REBusinessOnline

Urban Logistics Realty to Develop 440,663 SF Industrial Park in Denton, Texas

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Dallas-based Urban Logistics Realty will develop Urban District 35, a four-building, 440,663-square-foot industrial park that will front Interstate 35 in Denton. Building features will include 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 60-foot speed bays and ample car and trailer parking. Construction is slated for a fourth-quarter completion. Dallas-based Holt Lunsford Commercial has been tapped to lease the development.

