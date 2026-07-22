Urban Logistics Realty to Develop Two Industrial Projects Totaling 341,000 SF in North Houston

HOUSTON — Urban Logistics Realty will develop two industrial projects totaling 341,000 square feet in North Houston. Urban NXS Fallbrook will be a 182,400-square-foot, cross-dock industrial building, and Urban NXS West will be a 158,600-square-foot, front-load building. Urban Logistics Realty is developing both projects in a joint venture with Principal Asset Management. First United Bank & Trust is financing construction, which is slated to begin before the end of the summer and to be complete in the second quarter of 2027.