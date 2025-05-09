Urban Moment Completes 293-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Metro Austin

HUTTO, TEXAS — Locally based firm Urban Moment Development has completed YardHomes Cottonwood Creek, a 293-unit build-to-rent residential project in the northern Austin suburb of Hutto. The development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 635 to 1,391 square feet and have private fenced backyards. Units feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and smart technology. Amenities include an event lawn, pickleball court, fitness center and a dog park. Rents start at roughly $1,500 per month for a one-bedroom home.