Urban Moment Nears Completion of 230-Unit Apartment Complex in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Urban Moment is nearing completion of YardHomes Parkside, a 230-unit apartment complex located in the North Texas city of Denton. YardHomes Parkside will offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans that will range in size from 635 to 1,375 square feet. Residences will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and smart-home technology products. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Full completion is slated for later his month.