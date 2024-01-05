Friday, January 5, 2024
Gables Residential will provide onsite management services to residents at YardHomes Meadow Lake, a 247-unit build-to-rent community in Round Rock.
Urban Moment Nears Completion of 247-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS — Austin-based developer Urban Moment is nearing completion of YardHomes Meadow Lake, a 247-unit build-to-rent residential project in the northern Austin suburb of Round Rock. The development offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that range in size from 635 to 1,375 square feet and that feature private backyards. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in pantries and keyless entry mechanisms. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, event lawn and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Preleasing is underway, and the grand opening is slated for February.

