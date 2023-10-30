Monday, October 30, 2023
YardHomes-Juniper-Pointe-San-Antonio
YardHomes Juniper Pointe in San Antonio will add 248 units to the local supply.
DevelopmentMultifamilyTexas

Urban Moment Nears Completion of 248-Unit Multifamily Project in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Austin-based developer Urban Moment is nearing completion of YardHomes Juniper Pointe, a 248-unit multifamily project in San Antonio. The development will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, with each unit having 250 square feet of private outdoor space. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling and dining stations and an outdoor event lawn, as well as multiple pocket parks throughout. A grand opening ceremony will be held in November, with the first move-ins scheduled to begin shortly thereafter.

