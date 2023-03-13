Urban Network Capital Group to Develop $50M Condo-Hotel Project in Miami

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Hospitality, Multifamily, Southeast

Visions at Brickell Station in Miami will feature 111 units in studio and one-bedroom layouts.

MIAMI — Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG) has announced plans for Visions at Brickell Station, a 111-unit condominium/hotel project in Miami. Upon completion, the community will feature residences in studio and one-bedroom layouts, with no rental restrictions. Owners of the units will be able to rent them out through a booking platform or participate in a professionally managed program. UNCG purchased three parcels for the project — located at 1120, 1130 and 1136 S.W. 3rd Ave. — for a total price of $8.5 million. Robert Thorne of UNCG led the acquisition. UNCG’s investment partners in the project include V&V Investments and other private investors.