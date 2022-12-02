Urban Network Capital Plans $170M Visions Orlando Residential Development

Visions Orlando will feature three components: single-family homes, townhomes and a condo hotel. Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

ORLANDO, FLA. — Urban Network Capital Group (UNCG) plans to break ground on Visions Orlando, a 42-acre residential and hospitality community in Orlando, in the second quarter of 2023. The $170 million project will feature three components: Illusions, Reflections and Inspirations.

Illusions will feature 48 single-family homes in seven- and eight-bedroom layouts, with prices beginning at $799,000. Reflections will comprise 132 townhomes featuring five- and six-bedroom layouts. Pricing for the townhomes will start at $629,000. Inspirations will be the condo hotel component of the development, with 181 one- and two-bedroom units. Prices for these units will begin at $235,000.

The property will feature the Disney Good Neighbor Program qualification for the condo hotel and the Disney Vacation Home Rental Program qualification for the single-family residences and townhomes. Initial completions are scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

A 12,000-square-foot clubhouse will feature amenities including a gym, Pilates rooms, yoga deck, steam room, sauna, restaurant, bar, lounges, movie theater, kids room, arcade, business center and driving simulators. Outdoor amenities will include a pool with a waterpark, Jacuzzis, hot tubs, cabanas, a playground, croquet lawn, golf putting, a bikeshare and tennis, volleyball and pickleball courts.