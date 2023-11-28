Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Visions Resort & Spa will include single-family homes, townhomes, condo/hotel units, 70,000 square feet of retail space and an amenity package including a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse (pictured).
DevelopmentFloridaMixed-UseMultifamilyRetailSoutheast

Urban Network Capital, Vertical Development Break Ground on $170M Mixed-Use Residential Project in Metro Orlando

by John Nelson

DAVENPORT, FLA. — Urban Network Capital Group and Vertical Developments have broken ground on Visions Resort & Spa, a $170 million mixed-use development located at 7007 Osceola Park Line Road in Davenport, a suburb of Orlando. The property will comprise 48 single-family homes, 132 multi-level townhomes, a 180-unit condo/hotel and 70,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.

Starting sales prices range from $229,000 for condo-hotel units to $879,000 for single-family homes, according to the co-developers. The townhomes are completely presold and the single-family and condo-hotel units are 85 percent presold.

Visions Resort will include a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse and an amenity package comprising a pool with cabanas with a wet bar for poolside refreshments, sports courts, a meditation garden, Pilates/yoga center, a gym facility and an outdoor cross-training gym. First residential units at Visions Resort are expected to deliver in first-quarter 2025.

You may also like

Ascendant Development Completes 649-Bed Student Housing Project in...

Academy Sports Opens 50,886 SF Store at Townwest...

Connolly Signs Retail Tenants for $70M Parkside on...

Jim Chapman Construction Nearing Completion of 327-Unit Build-to-Rent...

Novare Group, BCDC Open 316-Unit Apartment Community in...

EoS Fitness Preleases 37,292 SF Retail Space in...

Legacy Realty Brokers Sale of 31,800 SF Retail...

WinnDevelopment Breaks Ground on $55.3M Affordable Seniors Housing...

JLL Arranges $10.2M Sale of Manhattan Apartment Building