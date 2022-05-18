Urban Standard Capital Funds $6.2M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based private equity firm Urban Standard Capital has funded a $6.2 million construction loan for a multifamily project in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood that will comprise 10 residential units and one commercial space. The six-story building’s residential units will have an average size of 970 square feet, and the commercial component will span 1,300 square feet. Isaac & Stern is the project architect. The borrower is Avdoo & Partners Development.