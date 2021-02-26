REBusinessOnline

Urban Standard Capital Provides $2.3M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily, Retail Asset

Posted on by in Loans, Multifamily, New York, Northeast, Retail

NEW YORK CITY — Urban Standard Capital has provided a $2.3 million acquisition loan for a multifamily and retail building located at the corner of Montague and Henry streets in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. The three-story building houses nine residential units and features retail space on the ground and second floors. The borrower, a partnership between Conway Capital and Davean Holdings, will use a portion of the proceeds to renovate the building.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  