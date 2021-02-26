Urban Standard Capital Provides $2.3M Acquisition Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily, Retail Asset

NEW YORK CITY — Urban Standard Capital has provided a $2.3 million acquisition loan for a multifamily and retail building located at the corner of Montague and Henry streets in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood. The three-story building houses nine residential units and features retail space on the ground and second floors. The borrower, a partnership between Conway Capital and Davean Holdings, will use a portion of the proceeds to renovate the building.