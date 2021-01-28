Urban Standard Capital Provides $20M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

NEW YORK CITY — Urban Standard Capital, a locally based lending and investment firm, has provided a $20 million loan for the refinancing of 265 W. 37th St., a 23-story office building in Midtown Manhattan that includes ground-floor retail space. The borrower, Meyer Equities, will use portions of the proceeds to buy out its partner and to fund tenant improvements and leasing costs at the 263,349-square-foot building. Charlie Brosens of Urban Standard Capital originated the interest-only financing, which was structured with a 24-month term and a 5.25 percent interest rate.