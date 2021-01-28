REBusinessOnline

Urban Standard Capital Provides $20M Loan for Refinancing of Manhattan Office Building

Posted on by in Loans, New York, Northeast, Office

NEW YORK CITY — Urban Standard Capital, a locally based lending and investment firm, has provided a $20 million loan for the refinancing of 265 W. 37th St., a 23-story office building in Midtown Manhattan that includes ground-floor retail space. The borrower, Meyer Equities, will use portions of the proceeds to buy out its partner and to fund tenant improvements and leasing costs at the 263,349-square-foot building. Charlie Brosens of Urban Standard Capital originated the interest-only financing, which was structured with a 24-month term and a 5.25 percent interest rate.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jan
28
Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook: What’s Ahead for 2021?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  