Urban Standard Capital Provides $8.7M Construction Loan for Brooklyn Multifamily Project

NEW YORK CITY — Urban Standard Capital has provided an $8.7 million construction loan for the completion of a 24-unit multifamily project in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood of Brooklyn. The project is a redevelopment of a three-story building previously owned by Grace Baptist Church. The borrower, Spencer Developers, expects to complete the redevelopment in about three months. Seth Weissman, Charlie Brosens and Robert Levine of Urban Standard Capital originated the financing.

