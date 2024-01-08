Urban Story Ventures Acquires 169,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Urban Story Ventures has acquired a 169,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located at 3800 Amnicola Highway in Chattanooga. New York City-based Arcade Beauty sold the property, which includes two buildings comprising 130,000 and 39,000 square feet, respectively.

The larger building features climate-controlled areas and fire suppression, and the second building offers office and industrial flex space. Additionally, the site includes 9.8 acres of undeveloped land zoned for manufacturing.

Urban Story will serve as the landlord and property manager for the site as Arcade Beauty transitions to a new location in Chattanooga. The sales price was not disclosed.