Tuesday, August 25, 2026
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The Bend is a 120-acre mixed-use redevelopment in downtown Chattanooga that will feature a $350 retail and residential district and a $300 million amphitheater by Venu Holding Corp.
DevelopmentMixed-UseSoutheastTennessee

Urban Story Ventures, Hill Partners to Develop $350M Mixed-Use District at The Bend in Chattanooga

by John Nelson

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — A partnership between Urban Story Ventures and Hill Partners has announced plans for a new $350 million retail and residential district at The Bend, a 120-acre mixed-use redevelopment in downtown Chattanooga. Situated along “the bend” in the Tennessee River, the new district will feature an open-air layout and comprise restaurants, shops, service retailers, offices and residences.

Perkins&Will is providing the master plan design based off Urban Story Ventures’ vision for the project. According to Urban Story Ventures, existing developments that have inspired the design behind the new retail and residential district at The Bend include The Wharf in Washington, D.C., and Biltmore Village in Asheville, N.C. Other aspects of The Bend include a $300 million amphitheater being developed by Venu Holding Corp., which is planning to complete the venue by late 2028.

Construction of the new district is expected to begin next year, with an anticipated completion timeline of the fall of 2028, subject to the timing of preleasing.

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