Urban Story Ventures Sells Former Macy’s Store in Daytona Beach, Buyer Plans Multifamily Redevelopment

Designed by Zyscovich Architects, Legacy Daytona will feature a top floor sky lounge, outdoor living room, heated saltwater pool, reflection courtyard, fitness center, yoga and spin studio, a dog park and a pet spa. (Rendering courtesy of Legacy Partners)

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Urban Story Ventures has sold a former Macy’s department store at Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach for $10 million. The Chattanooga, Tenn.-based investor purchased the 10-acre property in spring 2020. The buyer, a joint venture between Legacy Partners and capital partner Griffin Capital Co. LLC, plans to develop a 350-unit apartment community at the site. The community, dubbed Legacy Daytona, will be situated across the street from Daytona Beach International Airport and Daytona International Speedway.

Designed by Zyscovich Architects, the property will feature a top floor sky lounge, outdoor living room, heated saltwater pool, reflection courtyard, fitness center, yoga and spin studio, a dog park and a pet spa. The store will be demolished in the coming months to make way for Legacy Daytona. Legacy Partners and Griffin Capital plan to move in first tenants by summer 2024, with full completion set for summer 2025.

Urban Story Ventures is currently involved in the adaptive reuse of another former Macy’s store it sold in Vero Beach, Fla.