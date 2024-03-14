Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New Industrial Facility in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Urban Story Ventures plans to invest $28 million for the development of a new industrial facility located within the Centre South Riverport Industrial Park in Chattanooga. The property will be situated on a 19-acre site along Amnicola Highway and the Tennessee River.

The new industrial/flex facility will include at least 185,000 square feet of light to heavy industrial or logistics space, with the potential for 40,000 square feet of mezzanine space. Urban Story Ventures plans for the facility to feature several loading docks, ample parking and gated entry.

The design-build team includes general contractor Grace Construction and architect Method Architecture. The construction timeline was not disclosed, though the locally based developer plans to break ground on Thursday, March 21.