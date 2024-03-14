Thursday, March 14, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The site for the new industrial facility is situated along Amnicola Highway and the Tennessee River.
DevelopmentIndustrialSoutheastTennessee

Urban Story Ventures to Invest $28M for New Industrial Facility in Chattanooga

by John Nelson

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Urban Story Ventures plans to invest $28 million for the development of a new industrial facility located within the Centre South Riverport Industrial Park in Chattanooga. The property will be situated on a 19-acre site along Amnicola Highway and the Tennessee River.

The new industrial/flex facility will include at least 185,000 square feet of light to heavy industrial or logistics space, with the potential for 40,000 square feet of mezzanine space. Urban Story Ventures plans for the facility to feature several loading docks, ample parking and gated entry.

The design-build team includes general contractor Grace Construction and architect Method Architecture. The construction timeline was not disclosed, though the locally based developer plans to break ground on Thursday, March 21.

You may also like

Mast Capital Begins Preleasing for 248-Unit Harlow Apartments...

Standard Communities Breaks Ground on 240-Unit Affordable Housing...

Shoreham Capital Sells 175-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges $7.5M Sale of Shopping...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 45,590 SF Industrial Sublease in...

Finial Group Arranges Sale of 21,250 SF Industrial...

Beacon Communities Completes 210-Unit Affordable Housing Redevelopment Project...

Bozzuto Begins Leasing 165-Unit Apartment Complex in Boston

Sonny Brown Associates Negotiates Sale of 215,256 SF...