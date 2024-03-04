Monday, March 4, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The 160,000-square-foot shopping center in East Ridge, Tenn., will be reimagined into a mixed-use destination.
DevelopmentMixed-UseRetailSoutheastTennessee

Urban Story Ventures to Redevelop 160,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Chattanooga

by John Nelson

EAST RIDGE, TENN. — Urban Story Ventures will redevelop a 160,000-square-foot shopping center located at 3715 Ringgold Road in East Ridge, roughly 10 miles outside Chattanooga. The developer purchased the 13-acre property — which features a 38,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Food City, five retail outlet buildings and parking — last year. A roster of food-and-beverage, professional services and apparel retailers currently occupy a portion of the center.

Plans call for a combination of renovations to existing suites, as well as new construction. Urban Story Ventures will reposition the property as a mixed-use development and plans to sign leases with retail, office and medical office tenants throughout the redevelopment.

You may also like

Howard Hughes Underway on 70-Acre Retail Development in...

ONM Living to Develop 268-Unit Build-to-Rent Residential Project...

Alliance Industrial Breaks Ground on 170,959 SF Project...

Georgetown, RocaPoint Provide Updates for Campus 244 Mixed-Use...

Toll Brothers, CanAm Capital Complete 1,086-Bed Student Housing...

Bass Pro Shops to Open 100,000 SF Store...

Lovett Industrial, Heitman Acquire 720,000 SF Industrial Park...

Beach Co. Breaks Ground on The Charles Residential...

Bright Realty Welcomes Eight New Food-and-Beverage Users to...