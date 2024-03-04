Urban Story Ventures to Redevelop 160,000 SF Shopping Center in Metro Chattanooga

EAST RIDGE, TENN. — Urban Story Ventures will redevelop a 160,000-square-foot shopping center located at 3715 Ringgold Road in East Ridge, roughly 10 miles outside Chattanooga. The developer purchased the 13-acre property — which features a 38,000-square-foot space formerly occupied by Food City, five retail outlet buildings and parking — last year. A roster of food-and-beverage, professional services and apparel retailers currently occupy a portion of the center.

Plans call for a combination of renovations to existing suites, as well as new construction. Urban Story Ventures will reposition the property as a mixed-use development and plans to sign leases with retail, office and medical office tenants throughout the redevelopment.