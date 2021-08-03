REBusinessOnline

UrbanSpace to Develop 55-Story Multifamily Tower in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — UrbanSpace Real Estate + Interiors, a development, design and project management firm, will build The Modern Austin Residences, a multifamily project in downtown Austin that will add 345 for-sale condos to the local supply. The 55-story tower will be located at 610 Davis St. in the Rainey Street District and will include two retail spaces. The development team includes Nelsen Partners (design architect), Page (architect of record) and Flintco (general contractor). Construction and sales are set to commence in the first quarter of next year.

