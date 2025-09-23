UrbanStreet Group Breaks Ground on 30-Acre Retail District at Veridian in Schaumburg, Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — UrbanStreet Group has broken ground on a 30-acre retail district at Veridian in the Chicago suburb of Schaumburg. The first phase of the district is expected to open in 2027 for apartments; retail turnover is slated for fall 2026. The Veridian project involves the transformation of the former Motorola campus.

The first phase of the retail district will include 100,000 square feet of walkable retail and international cuisine, anchored by a 26,000-square-foot The Fresh Market grocery store along with 321 apartments and year-round community programming. At full build-out, the district will include more than 200,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and more than 600 apartment units, adding to the 225-acre Veridian site that is already home to Topgolf; corporate users such as The Boler Co., Zurich North America, Motorola Solutions and DR Horton; and multiple residential communities.

The groundbreaking is the latest milestone for the project, which began a decade ago. In 2015, Motorola announced it would relocate its headquarters to downtown Chicago. The following year, UrbanStreet Group acquired the property and began planning the redevelopment.

In 2018, the Village of Schaumburg approved a new zoning ordinance, clearing the way for Veridian’s master plan. By spring 2023, village officials approved the framework for Veridian’s downtown retail district. In mid-2025, infrastructure work began on the district and The Fresh Market was announced as the first anchor tenant.