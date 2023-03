GOODYEAR, ARIZ. — UrbanStreet Group has purchased a nearly 17-acre land parcel at the Douglas at Goodyear Airport Commons in Goodyear for $14.5 million.

The parcel comes with fully approved plans for a 307-unit build-to-rent (BTR) townhome community.

ABI Multifamily’s Patrick Burch and John Klocek represented the seller, Blueprint Capital, in this transaction.