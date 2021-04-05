REBusinessOnline

UrbanStreet Group to Develop The District at Veridian in Schaumburg, Illinois

The District at Veridian will include both retail and residential space.

SCHAUMBURG, ILL. — UrbanStreet Group has unveiled plans to develop The District at Veridian in Schaumburg, a northwest suburb of Chicago. The District is part of the larger 225-acre mixed-use campus known as Veridian. The District will comprise 30 acres with 159,000 square feet of retail space and 900 loft-style residences. Additionally, The Cordish Cos. will develop its entertainment concept known as Sports & Social. Completion of The District is slated for spring 2023. Mason Retail Group is handling retail leasing.

