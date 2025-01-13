Urby Begins Leasing 204-Unit Apartment Complex in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — Urby, a joint venture between Ironstate Development and Brookfield Properties, has begun leasing a 204-unit apartment complex in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood. Known as Fishtown Urby, the five-story building is located at 1700 Front St. and houses studio, one- and two-bedroom units, as well as retail space that is occupied by multiple food-and-beverage users. Amenities include two courtyards, a rooftop terrace, outdoor grilling and dining stations, a dog park, speakeasy, fitness center and dedicated work-from-home areas. Rents start in the $1500s for a studio apartment.